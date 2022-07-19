Devastated Bonansea rues missed chances following Italy’s European exit

Unfortunately for Italy’s women team, the European Championship turned out to be a major letdown for the whole nation.

Football fans around the peninsula held high hopes on Milena Bertolini’s girls, as women’s football has been making bounds and leaps in the country in the last few years.

Nevertheless, the Azzurre crashed out of the tournament on Monday after gathering a single point in their three group stage matches.

Italy’s campaign started in the worst possible manner, as France routed them in a devastating fashion. The final result was 5-1.

The Italians managed to rescue a 1-1 draw against Iceland in their second outing to keep the flame alive, but yesterday’s 0-1 defeat to Belgium in Manchester sent them packing.

Italy were heavily relying on Juventus stars, with nine Juventus Women representatives in the squad, including the legendary Barbara Bonansea.

However, the attacker was one of the players who failed to make an impact, and she talked about her disappointment following the elimination.

“It hurts. We are very sorry to exit the tournament. Unfortunately the European Championships have started badly with the defeat against France,” said Bonansea in an interview with Sky Sport via JuventusNews24.

“We also had opportunities to react, but now we’re obviously devastated, but this is football.

“We played many games with Juventus this season, but I didn’t see any difference with the others in the physical aspect.

“With Iceland and Belgium we made laid sieges. Physically we were there in my opinion, but the ball refused the enter the goal.”