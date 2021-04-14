Di Biagio reckons Juventus target will play well with Ronaldo

Former Italy Under21 coach, Gigi Di Biagio says Moise Kean can easily play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and there would be no problems.

Juventus is thinking about bringing the Everton striker back to the club in the summer.

However, one of the reasons he was sold to the Toffees last season was because Ronaldo was the main goal-scorer in Turin.

The Portuguese star has remained their most high-profile player and has been returning the goals.

They signed Alvaro Morata in the last transfer window, but Ronaldo remains the go-to man for goals and has scored more than the Spaniard.

Kean might struggle to make an impact if he moves to Turin ahead of next season, but Di Biagio is confident that he has the versatility to create space for himself in the team if he returns.

He was speaking about the young Italy international recently and was full of praise for him even debunking some suggestions that he has an attitude problem like Mario Balotelli.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato: “If I am surprised by his explosion? Not at all, I know him well and I expected him to follow exactly this path. Moise is a very good boy, good and available, who has a great desire to learn.

“It is not true that he has a difficult character, he can it seems strange that I say that in Under 21 I punished him, but it is the truth. Let’s dispel this false belief that he is the new Balotelli.

“He is a young and exuberant boy who needed to grow up. I think that the double experience abroad for him. has done very well “

When asked if he can play with Ronaldo, he responded: “Why not? He is not a classic central striker, like Morata, but like Dybala and Chiesa he is a player who knows how to turn and vary.

“He can play both the center forward and the winger, in both cases he tends to be very centralized. This flexibility is a great advantage: he knows how to play both in tight spaces and across the board.”