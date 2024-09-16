Former Lazio and West Ham striker Paolo Di Canio offers his own views on the most recent Juventus display and the reasons behind the disappointing showing.

The Bianconeri had to settle for another goalless draw this weekend, this time away to Empoli.

The team failed to create too many scoring opportunities, while Dusan Vlahovic failed to convert the scarce chances into goals.

Thiago Motta had given Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz their full Juventus debuts at the Castellani, while moving Kenan Yildiz to the left.

However, none of them managed to shine, and Di Canio feels the 42-year-old’s tactical system didn’t help any of them.

Juventus didn’t have a player capable of speeding up the action,” noted the controversial Italian during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24.

“Douglas Luiz won’t be an enlightening deep-lying playmaker if you want to play possession football.

“As for Koopmeiners, he will never show his qualities if Motta keeps using him in this manner. The Dutchman is instead devastating in spaces.”

Moreover, the former Sunderland coach believes Yildiz would do better while playing behind the striker rather than taking the wing.

“For me, Yildiz is better at the center. He is a great pure talent but he expresses his quality with jolts, he almost never raises his head.

“He can’t have any imagination or vision if he remains on the flank.”