Di Canio claims Juventus play on ‘equal footing’ to everyone

Paulo Di Canio has claimed that Juventus are playing teams as if they are an equal, and not like the giants that they are used to seeing.

The Old Lady has won the last nine Serie A titles on the bounce, but are looking dangerously like giving away this year’s edition.

We have slipped to ten points behind the current leaders Inter Milan, albeit whilst having played a game less than our rivals, and Di Canio believes our biggest downfall is our attitude.

The Italian claims that the Old Lady are playing like they are an equal to their opponents, instead of playing like the champions that we are all accustomed to.

The former international forward told Sky (via TuttoSport): “This Juve is flat, but the most impressive thing, and I am sorry to say this, but it is so, it is that it gives the impression of always playing games on an equal footing with the opponents. And it is not a compliment.

“If I say this to Crotone who then relegates, but plays on an equal footing with the others, I say: ‘What do they have to do more?’ For Juve, on the other hand, it is a huge lack. , he plays on an equal footing with all of them. It gives you the feeling that Bologna can win with Juve, even if Juve wins because they have that extra twist.”