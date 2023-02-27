Di Canio explains how Di Maria is helping other players around him

Paolo di Canio has spoken about the impact of Angel di Maria on this Juventus team after the attacker hit top form in the last few weeks.

He did well in the game against Nantes and scored a hat-trick to push Juventus to the next round of the Europa League.

Since the turn of the year, he has been fitter and delivers on the pitch for the black and whites in different matches.

Di Canio believes his performances lift that of everyone around him and the players trust him to make things happen.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“With Di Maria in full psycho-physical and technical qualities and with Vlahovic who wants to split the world, others also take trust. Di Maria it solves a lot of problems, it is superior, a player who does not train just to train, but knows the balls, how they can fly, how they can be hit. I look like that played because they have superior imagination and the technical quality to kick it. Players like him put fear and discomfort on opponents and trust in their partner”.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria was signed to help us reach a new height as a club and has not disappointed so far as he scores on the pitch and proves to be an inspiration to other players.

Because he is not getting any younger, injuries have been a problem for him. However, in the last few weeks, he seems to have put that behind him and we now expect to see more from him before the term finishes.