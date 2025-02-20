Former Juventus, West Ham and Lazio striker Paolo Di Canio criticised Thiago Motta for his reluctant approach against PSV Eindhoven.

After winning the first leg at home, the Bianconeri were looking to book their place in the Champions League of 16 by avoiding a defeat on Dutch soil. However, they fell short in their mission, as PSV were far superior on the night, especially starting from the second half.

The Dutch champions levelled the scoring on aggregate to take the match to extra-time. They then confirmed their supremacy by scoring the winner through Ryan Flamingo. Hence, the Italian giants were sent packing.

After the contest, Motta admitted PSV was the better side on the night, but disagreed with Manuel Locatelli who suggested their opponents wanted it more.

For his part, Di Canio wasn’t impressed with the 42-year-old’s game management. The Juventus coach was preparing a couple of substitutions (Mbangula and Thuram) but changed his mind when Timothy Weah gave the Old Lady the lead on aggregate. But afterwards, PSV managed to score once more.

Hence, the former Sunderland considers this result as a football lesson for the Old Lady.

“PSV gave Juventus a football lesson. The Dutch dominated and deserved to advance to the next round,” said Di Canio during his post-match appearance on Sky Sport Italia (via JuventusNews24).

“Thiago Motta was confused. He was making some substitutions and then changed his mind after scoring a goal that made it 1-1. Tonight, PSV could have scored five or six goals against Juventus.”

The Dutch giants did indeed create a flurry of chances, but Michele Di Gregorio’s saves kept the Bianconeri in the game for as long as possible, which is why he was considered the best performer for the club on Wednesday night according to most accounts in the Italian media.