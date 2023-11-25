Paolo di Canio has shared his thoughts on Federico Chiesa’s performances for Juventus and the Italian national team. Chiesa, a key player for both club and country, has consistently performed well.

However, at Juventus, Chiesa has been playing in a 3-5-2 formation where his natural wing position on the left of a 4-3-3 formation is not utilised. Despite this, he has adapted brilliantly to the demands of his role as one of the two strikers in the 3-5-2 formation.

During the international break, Chiesa played in a 4-3-3 formation for Italy and delivered a sensational performance. According to Di Canio, Chiesa seems to excel more in the national team system, where the 4-3-3 formation allows him to play in his preferred wing position on the left.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Chiesa is playing as a support striker but, as we saw with the national team, he needs space and ply wide. In a 4-3-3 system, Chiesa is an excellence. He has scored some goals playing in the middle, but sometimes he gets lost and does not make the best use of his pace.”

Chiesa was brilliant for Italy and we certainly wish he played that well for us all the time, which is hard because he plays through the middle.

The team is bigger than individual players, which means Chiesa will have to adapt to our system, or he will continue struggling.