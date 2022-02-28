Di Canio is refusing to rule Juventus out of title race

Paulo Di Canio has claimed that Juventus have an advantage over the two Milan clubs in that they play ‘simple’ football, but tipped Napoli as the most likely scudetto winners.

The Old Lady currently sit seven points behind the Azzurri who occupy top spot at present, with both Inter Milan and AC having suffered draws on Friday.

Juve could well come back into the title race after an extremely rocky start to the campaign, especially if the team finds the balance that they crave with new signings Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria having boosted their squad structure.

While Max Allegri ruled us out of the title chase after we suffered draws recently, Di Canio isn’t so sure that we are.

“Yes and no,” Paulo said on Sky Italia when asked if Juventus were still in the title race (via Football.Italia) Yes because Vlahovic is there, but they concede three chances in five minutes. They’re a team that isn’t lucky enough not to be in the cups.

“They have the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia and the return leg of the Champions League. Napoli seem to have an advantage. They need to make a run.”

The former Lazio forward then highlighted how star striker Dusan Vlahovic is a problem solver for Juventus, allowing them to play a simpler brand of football.

“They’ve found a player who solves problems, you win with moments. The only important point is that they have three cup games and will lose some energy.

“They don’t want to play the game, it’s a simple game to win games especially in the final part of the season. Juve wait in their own half and with Vlahovic they can score whenever they want. Juve play less problematic football than Milan and Inter. They play simple.”

It is true that none of our rivals look faultless at present, whereas earlier in the campaign cases could be made for each of them to run away with the division. If we are to come back into the race it will be down to our rivals dropping further points, and at present that seems a real possibility, although we still need to string a number of wins together also.

Patrick