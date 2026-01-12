Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva could reportedly leave the club in the middle of the campaign, which could open the door for Juventus.

The 31-year-old has been widely expected to leave Pep Guardiola’s court at the end of the season when his contract expires.

However, Paolo Di Canio claims that the two parties could split paths six months in advance.

Could Bernardo Silva leave Man City in January?

During his appearance on Sky Calcio Club (via IlBianconero), the former Juventus, West Ham and Lazio striker insisted that Silva could be on his way out in January.

Di Canio added that a few Serie A clubs are trying to lure him to the Italian peninsula, but did not disclose any names.

Bernardo Silva (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

However, the Portuguese playmaker has been mostly linked with a move to Juventus over the past weeks.

The Turin-based giants were said to be interested in signing the player on a free transfer in June. However, there have also been some speculations regarding a reunion with Kevin de Bruyne at Napoli, while Como have already developped a knack for poaching top-notch profiles with big resumes.

Is Bernardo Silva the right profile for Juventus?

Juventus certainly need additional quality in the middle of the park, something that Silva would be able to provide.

Moreover, at the age of 31, the Portugal international still has several good years left in the tank. After all, he remains a regular starter in Man City’s star-studded squad, keeping younger players out of the lineup.

However, Luciano Spalletti usually prefers to rely on a deep-lying playmaker rather than a traditional Trequartista, as he tends to deploy an energetic midfielder in the number 10 role.

Nevertheless, Silva is versatile enough to cover various roles in the middle of the park, and is often deployed on the wings as well.

While a January deal might be far-fetched, it remains an interesting track to keep an eye on.