ROME, ITALY - MAY 14: Paolo Di Canio attends during the A-Words at Ara Pacis on May 14, 2019 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images for Lega Serie A)

Retired Italian striker Paolo Di Canio wasn’t impressed with a few Juventus players, particularly Francisco Conceicao and Weston McKennie.

The Bianconeri were held to a disappointing draw against Torino on Saturday, as neither side was able to break the deadlock.

According to many, the underwhelming Derby della Mole performance highlighted the technical limitations in the Juventus squad.

For his part, Di Canio shed light on the performance of Conceicao, who wasn’t able to make the difference, despite taking the initiative on several occasions.

Paolo Di Canio criticises wasteful Chico Conceicao

The former West Ham United star felt that the Portuguese player was too wasteful in possession. While Di Canio doesn’t mind seeing the diminutive winger trying his luck, he lamented the lack of the end product.

“Everything is great, but when Spalletti talks about the pre-assist, which frees the player who has to produce the assist, those two steps are still missing,” said the former Lazio and Juventus striker during his appearance on Sky Calcio Club via IlBianconero.

“For instance, Conceicao lost the ball four times. You can waste as many plays as you like, but then you have to score a goal. If you score a goal and an assist, I’ll accept it, but if you lose seven or eight balls or ruin a potential play, the team loses confidence.”

Francisco Conceicao (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Di Canio not impressed with Weston McKennie’s ball control

Di Canio then commended Kenan Yildiz for creating plays, but highlighted McKennie’s poor ball control, which summarises the lack of quality at Juventus

“Yildiz also tried to make plays. When he has space, he’s able to cause havoc with his wild plays.

“However, McKennie controls the ball with his shin, so what quality are we talking about?”

The controversial pundit also discussed Teun Koopmeiners who has been repackaged as a defender following Spalletti’s arrival.

“If you buy a product to use it for a certain purpose, you pay a lot for it, and you abandon it because it hasn’t paid off, rather than shelving it, try something different.”