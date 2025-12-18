ROME, ITALY - MAY 14: Paolo Di Canio attends during the A-Words at Ara Pacis on May 14, 2019 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images for Lega Serie A)

Retired Italian striker Paolo Di Canio identifies the two playing positions that Juventus must urgently address, while offering a possible solution.

The Bianconeri sacked Igor Tudor in late October following a poor start to the campaign, and replaced him with Luciano Spalletti.

While the team hasn’t been producing spectacular performances by any means, Di Canio is seeing signs of improvement under the Tuscan manager.

“The responses today are positive, especially on a mental level: attitude, mentality, aptitude. The team is more organised and more balanced,” said the former Juventus, Lazio and West Ham striker during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via Tuttosport.

“We still lack the finishing quality to compete for first place, but ambition can grow. Spalletti knows how to pass on values.

“At times he’s tough, even brusque, but he immediately understands the players’ dynamics — not only technical and physical, but also moral. That’s essential if you want to fight for at least a top-four finish.”

Paolo Di Canio wants a new striker & midfielder at Juventus

Despite the encouraging signs, Di Canio can’t see Juventus launching a genuine title bid. The former Sunderland manager argues that the team is still impeded by the lack of quality in key positions, particularly in attack and in midfield.

“I still wouldn’t put Juve first right now. Without a prolific striker and without a midfield of real quality in the build-up, it’s difficult.

“That said, they’re improving the defensive phase, attacking spaces and overall balance. Against Bologna, the tactical plan worked very well, beyond the 1–0 scoreline.

“Inter are ahead of everyone at the moment. Napoli, with Conte, remain strong. Milan, Juve and Roma will battle it for the Champions League spots.”

Paolo Di Canio (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Di Canio also addressed the Juventus ownership situation. He was pleased to see John Elkann turn down Tether’s offer.

“I appreciated the Agnelli family’s stance: their pride was evident. It gives us hope. However, the growth process has taken too long.

“Now, they have found a serious, disciplined manager like Spalletti, someone who instils values. They have to trust him. I would renew his contract. It would bring stability and a strong message to the dressing room.”

Di Canio tells Juventus to sign Jorgen Strand Larsen

Finally, Di Canio proposed the signing of Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, who would add a physical presence at Juventus

” Juve need a physical player up front, someone who can play a key role. You can’t rely on midfielders alone.

“From England, I suggest Jørgen Strand Larsen from Wolverhampton. He’s physical, hungry, and a team player. He’s not a phenomenon, but he makes the others perform better. I’d go for him for €40-45 million.”

Larsen has only scored one Premier League goal this season, as Wolves have been enduring a miserable campaign. However, he had contributed with 14 goals and four assists last term.