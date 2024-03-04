Paolo di Canio commended Juventus for their courageous performance against Napoli, highlighting their efforts in attempting to secure a draw at the Maradona Stadium in Naples. The Juventus team has faced challenges when playing at this venue in recent seasons and aimed to turn things around in yesterday’s match.

Despite missing several clear chances, Juventus had the opportunity to leave Naples with at least a draw before conceding a late penalty. The Bianconeri are now regretting those missed opportunities, and Di Canio acknowledged their bravery in the game.

However, Di Canio also singled out Dusan Vlahovic, pointing out that the player missed too many chances during the match.

He said, as quoted by Bianconera News:

“Of course, if you bring in It is clear that Nonge could be guilty of inexperience, given his very young age, and unfortunately he found himself having to tackle Osimhen on the penalty foul. I liked Juve because they played a courageous match, but this defeat is a bit of a disappointment Vlahovic has on his conscience, that at least one of his actions should have materialised.”

Juve FC Says

The defeat against Napoli was tough because the result could have gone either way, as we did well in the game.

However, that single moment late on changed the result, and we should have taken most of the chances that came our way.

We now have to focus on our next matches, but near misses like this have to stop.