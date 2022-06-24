Di Canio praises Juve’s signing of Pogba who has a ‘great desire’

Paulo Di Canio has claimed that Paul Pogba’s return to Italy with Juventus is ‘a positive thing’, whilst claiming that his previous struggles with Manchester United will have given the desire to succeed.

The midfielder left us to join the Red Devils for a then-world record fee, but for the second time has left Manchester for Turin at the end of a contract.

United must be cursing us at the thought of the expenses involved in bringing their former academy product back to the club only to see him return to us for nothing, but the worst thing is that they suffocated Pogba during his time there.

He was ridiculed for non-footballing reasons, whilst he has had to endure working under different managers and being used in various positions, and I have no doubt that Max Allegri will build the team around him playing in his preferred role.

Di Canio also believes that his signing will be positive, adding that his time in Manchester will have given him added desire to succeed back in Italy.

“Given the level of Serie A, it’s a positive thing,” Paulo told Sky Italia (via TuttoJuve). “In the last three seasons he has really hurt a lot. At 29, in Italy is one of his last chances. He will have a great desire to make up for it. It is also true that he comes in a different context with a different Juventus.”

I fully agree that Pogba will be fired up after escaping his struggles in Manchester, and we are to profit fully from his return. He will definitely improve our team ahead of the new season, and this is the most excited I’ve been going into a new season in a few years now.

Patrick