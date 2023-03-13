Di Canio says Juventus should never have re-signed Pogba

Paolo di Canio believes it was obvious that signing Paul Pogba was the wrong decision yet Juventus made it.

The midfielder re-joined the club from Manchester United in the summer after leaving them for the English club in 2016.

Pogba struggled with injuries in his last season in England, yet Juve added him to their squad as one of its highest earners.

The midfielder has now played less than 40 minutes of football for the entire season and will spend the next few weeks on the sidelines with an injury.

This is hardly what Juve envisaged when they added him to their squad in the summer, but Di Canio says it is a deal they shouldn’t have been done.

He says via Calciomercato:

“They could simply call me and I would help them, I would have told him that taking Pogba would have been yet another error in the zero parameters. It was known how many days he missed due to injury. Moreover, you must consider the attitude in recovering. Lwhat is serious is that there is no respect for the group. He was rightly punished. He was given a huge opportunity, it had to be an example. You stay out for a long time, you are returning, you have an important game and you arrive late for the appointment, this does not exist.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s injury history was enough to stop us from adding him to our squad, but we blindly accepted to make the deal happen.

The midfielder has not been helpful to us in this campaign and probably should leave the club as soon as practicable.