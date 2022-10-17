Di Canio says Juventus signed a midfielder with the wrong characteristics

Paolo Di Canio believes Juventus bought wrong when they signed Leonardo Paredes in the last transfer window and he explains why.

The Bianconeri have been struggling this term, but the club invested in its squad in the summer to avoid it.

Paredes alongside Paul Pogba were the two main midfielders they added to their squad, but only the Argentinian has played for the club so far, with the Frenchman currently injured.

Max Allegri made it seem Paredes was the last piece of the puzzle when the Argentinian joined the club, but he is struggling to get the best from the former PSG man.

Di Canio believes the Argentinian is simply not the midfielder Juve needs at the moment.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“Paredes has a clean pass, but then the rest have to take care of the rest. It’s not Pjanic or Pirlo, Juventus needed another type of midfielder, with different characteristics from those of Paredes.”

Paredes has failed to live up to the expectations most fans had when he first moved to the club.

The Argentinian has played for some fine teams around Europe, but he is not showing what persuaded us to add him to our squad so far, meaning this transfer has been a bad one.