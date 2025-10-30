Retired Italian striker Paolo Di Canio explains why Luciano Spalletti should instil a 4-3-3 formation at Juventus.

The Bianconeri decided to sack Igor Tudor following Sunday’s defeat to Lazio, which extended the club’s winless run to eight matches.

Juventus Next Gen manager Massimo Brambilla was at the helm in Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Udinese, while awaiting Spalletti’s official confirmation.

Di Canio urges Luciano Spalletti to play 4-3-3 at Juventus

The Tuscan manager should pen a short-term deal until the end of the season, with an option for another year that can be automatically triggered in case of Champions League qualification.

But in the meantime, fans and observers are still speculating about the tactical system that the imminent new boss will implement in Turin.

According to Di Canio, the 4-3-3 formation is the most suitable formation based on the current personnel, as the club doesn’t have enough rotation options at the back to play with a three-man defence.

“We need a well-defined system. If you want to involve every member of the squad, you need to play 4-3-3,” argued the former Lazio and West Ham striker during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via TuttoJuve.

“You have two options for every position: the wingers, the midfielders, the forwards, the central defenders. And that way you don’t play with three at the back, which is difficult.”

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Di Canio feels the system would bring the best out of the players’ characteristics, except for Filip Kostic, who might struggle to adjust.

“With this system, you’d be more covered and can free up the play of a midfielder. That way, you include everyone except Kostic, whom you can adapt.

“We need clarity, Yildiz is trying to do too much like this, you have to give him certainties with the 4-3-3 and make two movements, and that’s it. You have to start by eliminating confusion.”

Spalletti played various systems throughout his career

Spalletti has long been associated with the 4-2-3-1 formation, which he adopted during his time at Roma and Inter, but he did implement a highly successful 4-3-3 system at Napoli who went on to clinch their first Scudetto in 33 years under his watch.

On the other hand, his ill-fated tenure with the Italian national team was marked by tactical uncertainty. He fielded an uninspiring 3-5-1-1 on most occasions.