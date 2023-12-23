Frosinone manager Eusebio Di Francesco has addressed the absence of Federico Chiesa from the Juventus team in their upcoming fixture. Chiesa is currently dealing with a minor injury, and Juventus manager Max Allegri has stated that he won’t risk playing the attacker in the upcoming match.

While Chiesa’s absence will be felt, Di Francesco acknowledges that Juventus has other attacking players capable of stepping up. Despite Chiesa’s status as one of the standout players at the Allianz Stadium, the Frosinone manager asserts that his team will focus on their own preparation for the game.

Additionally, Di Francesco identifies some Juventus players who have the potential to step up and contribute significantly to the team, emphasising that his team will concentrate on their own strengths and approach to the match.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The characteristics of the opponents change. Chiesa is certainly an important player. I don’t know who will play tomorrow, it’s not just Yldiz. Milik could play who is very good at playing between the lines. We are ready for anything, we are preparing the match in based on the characteristics of our players.”

Juve FC Says

Frosinone knows we have a strong group and will not focus too much on the absence of Federico Chiesa.

We will miss the Azzurri star, but our team has always adapted when a key player misses a match.