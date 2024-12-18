Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio has spoken out following their emphatic 4-0 victory over Cagliari, a performance that showcased the team’s potential. The Bianconeri turned in one of their most complete displays of the season, a welcome response to the inconsistency that has plagued much of their campaign. While Juve’s fans will hope this victory serves as the foundation for a stronger run of form, similar hopes were expressed after their notable Champions League win against Manchester City—only for inconsistency to resurface.

Di Gregorio, one of the newer faces in the squad, is already demonstrating an understanding of the club’s high expectations. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, the goalkeeper acknowledged the responsibility that comes with wearing the black-and-white jersey and emphasised the importance of maintaining a winning mentality.

“For me, it’s a special match,” Di Gregorio remarked. “We will work in these days to prepare for Sunday’s match in the best way. We are Juve, and we have to play every match to give our best and to win. We are a young group, and we are facing a path in the right way even if we haven’t managed to find the continuity we want yet.”

His comments underline the weight of expectations at Juventus, where every game is treated as a must-win. While many members of the current squad are still adapting to the unique pressures of representing the club, Di Gregorio’s commitment to this ethos is a positive sign.

For Juve to regain the consistency they crave, the squad must channel this mindset into every match, regardless of the opponent. Di Gregorio’s understanding of the club’s demands sets an example for his teammates as they look to build on this dominant performance and strive for sustained success.