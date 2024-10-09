Michele Di Gregorio hopes to become the next Juventus player to earn a cap for Italy after being called up to the national team during this international break.
Speaking as he trains in the Italy camp with other players, he reveals his mentality is not far off from Motta’s. Di Gregorio said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:
“I carry Motta’s mentality with me.
“I want to enjoy every moment and learn as much as possible.”
Di Gregorio will struggle to get game time with the Italian national team, but if he keeps improving and finds a lot of success at the club level, he will get games for the national team.
