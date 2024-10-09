Italy boasts some of the world’s best goalkeepers, and Di Gregorio’s inclusion is due to Alex Meret withdrawing from the squad due to injury.

Although he is currently third in the pecking order for Italy’s upcoming matches, Di Gregorio remains confident and ready to seize any opportunity that comes his way.

The Monza loanee joined Juventus this season after Thiago Motta selected him as his first-choice goalkeeper, and he has been in excellent form.

Juventus has been solid defensively, and whenever Di Gregorio has been called into action, he has performed well, which is why he earned his national team call-up.