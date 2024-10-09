Michele Di Gregorio hopes to become the next Juventus player to earn a cap for Italy after being called up to the national team during this international break.

Italy boasts some of the world’s best goalkeepers, and Di Gregorio’s inclusion is due to Alex Meret withdrawing from the squad due to injury.

Although he is currently third in the pecking order for Italy’s upcoming matches, Di Gregorio remains confident and ready to seize any opportunity that comes his way.

The Monza loanee joined Juventus this season after Thiago Motta selected him as his first-choice goalkeeper, and he has been in excellent form.

Juventus has been solid defensively, and whenever Di Gregorio has been called into action, he has performed well, which is why he earned his national team call-up.

Speaking as he trains in the Italy camp with other players, he reveals his mentality is not far off from Motta’s. Di Gregorio said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I carry Motta’s mentality with me. 

“I want to enjoy every moment and learn as much as possible.”

Juve FC Says

Di Gregorio will struggle to get game time with the Italian national team, but if he keeps improving and finds a lot of success at the club level, he will get games for the national team.