New Juventus goalkeeper Michele di Gregorio has revealed he was always going to keep his word to Juventus after speaking to Cristiano Giuntoli.

Di Gregorio was watched by several clubs, including Liverpool, during his time at Monza and knew that last season would be his final one at the club.

Juventus followed him closely and quickly approached him with their project, which he accepted.

Even before the Bianconeri could agree on a deal with Monza for his signature, Di Gregorio was sure he would join them.

As soon as he accepted the move and gave his word to Giuntoli, nothing was going to change his mind.

Speaking about moving to Juve despite interest from several other clubs, Di Gregorio said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Since the championship ended, I spoke with director Giuntoli, I no longer thought of any other solution, any other team. I gave my word. I kept that”

Juve FC Says

It is refreshing to hear that Di Gregorio chose us over several other clubs. His commitment to being a Juve star will motivate him to give his best to our cause.

We are starting a new era under Thiago Motta, and he has a unique chance to become a hero for our team.