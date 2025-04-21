Juventus are reportedly set to maintain the services of their goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio who has been recently linked with a move to Manchester City.

The Bianconeri signed the 27-year-old last summer following his great exploits at Monza, which earned him the Best Serie A Goalkeeper Award. He is widely considered Cristiano Giuntoli’s first coup at the club. The Football director has been in Turin in July 2023, but last summer was his first transfer campaign in charge.

Di Gregorio arrived at Juventus on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season. The operation should cost the club circa 20 million euros.

Nevertheless, some sources claimed the Old Lady could make a swift windfall by selling the Italian to Man City.

The Cityzens are currently searching the market for a new custodian, as Ederson is widely expected to depart next summer, with the Saudi Pro League identified as his most likely destination.

But according to TuttoJuve, the Premier League giants aren’t targetting Di Gregorio, as they have another name in mind.

(Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

The source insists that Man City are keen to sign Diogo Costa, a 25-year-old goalkeeper who has been a regular for both Porto and the national team.

Hence, Di Gregorio is expected to stay in Turin, barring any unforeseen event. This should be delightful news for the Bianconeri, as the former Monza man has been one of the club’s most consistent performers this season.

This season, the Inter youth product has made 37 appearances in all competitions, registering 16 clean sheets in the process while conceding 36 goals.

Although Mattia Perin has been making recurring appearances, Di Gregorio has been the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper at Juventus, whether during the tumultuous reign of Thiago Motta, or under Igor Tudor.