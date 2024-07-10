Michele Di Gregorio is officially Juventus’ newest first-choice goalkeeper, and the Bianconeri are delighted to have signed him.

Juve has several players on their shopping list and recently began to sign those they consider important. One of the first agreements they secured this summer was to sign Di Gregorio from Monza.

The goalkeeper is now set to begin the season as their first choice, and it seems Cristiano Giuntoli has admired him for a long time.

Juve did not initially need to replace their goalkeeper, but they decided to after discovering that Di Gregorio could be a significant upgrade between the posts for them.

The Bianconeri are now working to strengthen other parts of their squad, and Di Gregorio’s agent, Carlo Alberto Belloni, has spoken about the talks between them and Giuntoli.

In it, the Juventus sporting director made it clear that they rated the goalkeeper highly. Belloni said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“The director wanted him strongly. He told him several times that he saw Angelo Peruzzi in him. I’ll tell you something… When we were negotiating the move to Juve, Giuntoli told DiGre several times that winning teams are built by strong goalkeepers and he wanted to have the best in Serie A for his team: Di Gregorio, precisely.”

Juve FC Says

Di Gregorio has been one of the best goalies in Serie A for some time, and it is great to have him in our squad.