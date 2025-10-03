With Juventus conceding too many goals in recent matches, it comes as little surprise that attention has turned towards Michele di Gregorio. Since Igor Tudor’s arrival as manager at the Allianz Stadium, Di Gregorio has been the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper, entrusted with anchoring the defence as the club pursues its ambition of returning to trophy-winning form.

A reliable goalkeeper is central to that objective, and Di Gregorio has long been regarded as one of the finest in his position. Yet, with the team leaking goals in recent weeks, scrutiny has inevitably fallen on him, and questions are being raised about his performances.

Brocchi’s Defence of Di Gregorio

Despite the criticism, former manager Cristian Brocchi has expressed full confidence in the 28-year-old. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “He’s had some difficulties, but if you don’t get over those moments, how can you improve? Michele has grown exponentially in recent years. He’s incredibly strong, solid. There are no goalkeepers who don’t make at least two or three mistakes over the course of a season. So don’t touch Digre: he has to be Juve’s starting goalkeeper.”

Brocchi’s remarks highlight the natural challenges faced by goalkeepers and emphasise that mistakes are part of the growth process. His defence of Di Gregorio suggests that Juventus should continue to place faith in him, recognising the quality he has shown throughout his career.

Michele Di Gregorio (Getty Images)

Pressure and the Need for Collective Responsibility

Di Gregorio is fully aware of the weight of expectation that comes with playing for a club of Juventus’s stature. At one of the most demanding clubs in the world, pressure is constant, and the margin for error is extremely small. While goalkeepers are often the most visible when goals are conceded, the team’s defensive structure also bears responsibility.

For Juventus to resolve their current issues, Di Gregorio must aim to sharpen his consistency, but equally, his defenders must offer greater protection in front of him. Stronger organisation and concentration at the back will ease pressure on the goalkeeper and allow him to perform at his highest level.

As Juventus seeks to stabilise and pursue silverware, faith in Di Gregorio appears well-placed. With the right support and defensive discipline, he can reaffirm his status as one of the best goalkeepers in the league.