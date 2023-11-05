Former Juventus player Angelo Di Livio has expressed his belief that Inter Milan would be the ideal club for Andrea Colpani, even though Juventus is also interested in acquiring the Monza star.

Colpani is currently one of the standout Italian talents in Serie A and has garnered attention from several top clubs in Italy.

Juventus is closely monitoring Colpani and may consider adding him to their midfield in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, Inter Milan presents a strong challenge to secure his signature.

While Juventus will make every effort to convince Colpani to join their ranks, Di Livio thinks that Inter is the best-suited club for the midfielder.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The ideal team for Colpani, in my opinion, is Inter. Nerazzurri with many midfielders of quality, it’s true, but precisely for this reason, he would grow a lot there and learn from others. As far as I’m concerned, he can play in place of Barella or Frattesi, also considering that it’s a team that plays around 50 games a year.”

Juve FC Says

Colpani is one of the finest young midfielders in Serie A and will certainly play for a bigger club if he continues to do well at Monza.

We could be his dream club and that will make it easy for us to add him to our group, otherwise, we will work hard to convince him.