Former Juventus star Angelo Di Livio has shared his candid views on the current state of the club, insisting that the Bianconeri remain an average team despite some encouraging early signs. According to Di Livio, Juventus still have significant work to do before they can be considered truly competitive again.

The team appeared to pick up some momentum during the initial stages of the Club World Cup. Juventus won their first two matches with emphatic scores, defeating Al Ain and Wydad convincingly. These performances suggested that the team was finding its rhythm under their new coach, who had a sizeable task ahead to restore Juventus to its former glory. Fans and observers alike were pleased to see Juventus playing attractive football, which rekindled hopes for the season ahead.

Mixed Results Expose Juventus’ Weaknesses

However, the optimism was tempered when Juventus faced more formidable European opponents in the Club World Cup. The Bianconeri were soundly beaten by Manchester City and Real Madrid, results that exposed the gap between Juventus and Europe’s elite clubs. These defeats laid bare the shortcomings in the squad and highlighted the areas requiring urgent improvement.

Di Livio, speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, emphasised that Juventus remain far from reaching the level expected of a top European side. He said, “There’s still a lot of work to do. We need targeted, right purchases, the quality level is still very low. Juve must become competitive again.” His remarks underline the importance of smart recruitment and the need to raise the overall quality of the team in order to compete effectively.

Preparing for a Challenging Season Ahead

As the new season approaches, Juventus face the challenge of proving they can perform at a higher level. Di Livio’s assessment reflects a broader concern that, despite glimpses of promise, the current squad is insufficiently equipped to compete for major honours. The club must demonstrate clear improvements on the pitch and ensure that the team’s performances match the ambition of its supporters.

In summary, while Juventus showed flashes of good form at the start of the Club World Cup, the harsh realities of facing Europe’s top teams have highlighted the club’s ongoing struggles. According to Di Livio, there is a pressing need for Juventus to make decisive moves in the transfer market and to work hard to restore their status among football’s elite.