The Bianconeri had expressed their interest in signing the defender after he had asked Napoli to sell him during this transfer window.

His agent was working on facilitating his departure, and Juve waited patiently for Napoli to agree to the sale.

However, Napoli manager Antonio Conte blocked the transfer, insisting he did not want to lose any key players.

Di Lorenzo had been pushing to leave, but he eventually agreed to stay for another season and has now confirmed his decision to remain in Naples.

While discussing his decision, he explained why he chose to stay at Napoli for one more campaign.