Napoli captain Giovanni di Lorenzo has ended speculation about his future this summer by confirming that he is staying at the Maradona Stadium, dealing a significant blow to Juventus.
The Italy international said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:
“After the season I spoke to everyone, the president, the director, the coach. I took my time to decide. My desire is to stay, I do it with the utmost desire and enthusiasm”.
Juve FC Says
Di Lorenzo is one of the finest defenders and would have been a fine addition to our team, but we have to move on and sign someone else for that role.
No Comments