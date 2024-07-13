Giovanni di Lorenzo appears set to remain at Napoli beyond this season as he resolves his situation with the Naples club.

The full-back surprised Napoli by expressing his desire to leave at the end of last season, but the club insisted he was not for sale.

Their new manager, Antonio Conte, blocked any potential transfer and Di Lorenzo continued to push for a move.

During Euro 2024 with the Italy national team, he reiterated his wish for a new challenge, with Juventus reportedly showing interest in signing him.

Juventus has quietly monitored him for some time, but they understood it would be challenging to persuade Napoli to sell.

While Napoli remained determined to keep him, it seems Di Lorenzo has now changed his stance.

His agent, Mario Giuffredi, confirmed that Juventus had been in contact but emphasised that it was not a serious pursuit.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I have always been sincere but to do my job well you have to be a big liar. Juve was one of the many clubs that made a phone call to find out, but perhaps it wasn’t even the first. The thing was overemphasized, I didn’t sit down with Juventus to negotiate. The player’s or my real will to leave has never been there. We would never have left Napoli defeated, at most we could do it next year after having done very well.”

Juve FC Says

Di Lorenzo remains one of the best full-backs in the country, and he could have been a solid signing for us.