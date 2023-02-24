Di Maria admits he knew more has been expected from him

Going into the match with Nantes, Juventus had a lot of pressure to make it through to the next round of the Europa League and they duly delivered thanks to a magnificent performance from Angel Di Maria.

The Argentine maestro scored a beautiful hat trick and is finally showing what he is truly capable of which has not happened on a regular basis, something he acknowledges.

Speaking after the match last night, Di Maria said as quoted by Football Italia. “I am truly happy to have been able to finish off the good work of the team and turn it into goals,”

“We wanted to get through to the next round, the Europa League is very important for us. I had been waiting a long time for an opportunity like this with the Juve jersey and I have been able to raise the bar.”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has disappointed for much of his time at Juve and a good number of fans and pundits have been telling him, so it is good that he has finally stepped up and delivered and hopefully, he will continue to do so, otherwise, he will continue to receive criticism.

That said, he deserves all the plaudits for what he did last night, it was a brilliant performance and showed what he can do if his mind is focused.