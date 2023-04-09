Di Maria admits Juventus need to do better after Lazio defeat

Juventus attacker Angel di Maria has admitted they had to do better in the game against Lazio and must now do so in their next matches.

Juve was beaten 2-1 by Lazio in an important game they had to win, considering they want to finish inside the top four.

The black and whites faced a Lazio side with momentum, and the Biancocelesti earned the win after playing superb football.

Max Allegri insisted the game was a match for second place on the league table, suggesting he is still counting the 15 league points the Bianconeri have lost.

However, his side still fell short and Di Maria admits they must do better in their next games.

The attacker posted on Instagram, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“We deserve much more. We must continue to work that decisive and very important games arrive. Come on Juve. More united than ever.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Lazio was the ideal outcome for us, but we did not get the result we wanted and must look forward to the next game.

The remaining games of this season are very important to us and we cannot spend time worrying about the points we have lost.