Di Maria admits Juventus were terrible against Monza

Juventus attacker Angel di Maria admits some of his teammates made just too many mistakes in their loss against Monza.

Juve was beaten 2-0 by the Serie A newcomers as they sought to get back to winning ways after dropping points against Napoli and Atalanta.

Monza had beaten Juve in the reverse of this fixture, but they lost to the Bianconeri in the Italian Cup just before this game.

Yet, Max Allegri’s men could not break them down nor defend well against the newly-promoted side, which made life easy for the visitors.

After the game, Di Maria said via Tuttojuve:

“It is a difficult time, we are working to do the best we can. We had an excellent game against Atalanta, we deserved something more than the draw. Today, especially in the first half, we made many individual mistakes, but we must already think about the next game.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Monza was our only option and it was the perfect game for us to get back to form.

But as we have seen often this season, we could not secure the required victory and now our men must get back to form in the match against a tricky Salernitana side next.