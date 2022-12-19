Di Maria and Argentina squad made a stop in Italy before continuing their journey home

Juventus stars Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes are on their way home to Argentina after winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Argentines beat France on penalties to clinch the title after a pulsating 3-3 draw in arguably the best World Cup final match ever.

They are heading to Buenos Aires, where the whole country awaits them to continue celebrating winning the competition.

A report on Football Italia reveals they had a short layover at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport before continuing their journey to South America.

The report claims they spent around one hour in Italy before boarding their next flight home and may have met with the Pope, who is also from their country.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria and Paredes have won the ultimate prize in football, which delights us and makes us proud of them.

The club will be happy to hand them an extension to their break and hope they can celebrate as much as they can before returning to Turin.

However, when they return from the celebrations, they must immediately enter competition mode and be ready to help us maintain our winning run at the season’s restart.