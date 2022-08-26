Di Maria and Bonucci could be out until next month

Angel di Maria and Leonardo Bonucci might not play for Juventus again this month.

The Bianconeri have struggled with injuries at the start of the campaign and both players seem to be the closest to returning to fitness.

They played in Juve’s first match of the season against Sassuolo, but they missed the fixture against Sampdoria this week.

Bonucci had travelled with the squad to the game against La Samp, but he didn’t feature as Juve played out a goalless draw.

Max Allegri has now confirmed he would not play against AS Roma tomorrow and he may have to wait until next month to feature for the Bianconeri again.

Juve faces Spezia on the 31st of August, but the game may come too soon for Di Maria and Leo, but Allegri expects them to play against Fiorentina on the 3rd of September.

He tells reporters about the injury situation at the club, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Kaio Jorge serious problem. Chiesa is on the line of recovery but we do not know when he will be available, Pogba the same. Aké will not be there. For Florence, I hope to have Di Maria and Bonucci”

Juve FC Says

Injuries are a part of the game and Allegri understands that quite clearly.

The Juve manager will build his team for every game based on the players available to him and we expect them to do well against Roma tomorrow.