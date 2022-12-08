Di Maria and Paredes in line to start Argentina match v the Netherlands

Juventus stars Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes are expected to start Argentina’s next World Cup game against the Netherlands tomorrow.

The pair are key players for their country and joined Juventus at the start of this season, partially to play regularly and be prepared for the WC.

Di Maria missed their round of 16 match through injury, but a report on Football Italia reveals he is set to start the crunch game against the Netherlands.

Paredes is also set to earn a start because Rodrigo de Paul has a minor injury problem and will likely miss the game, according to the report.

Juve FC Says

It will be great to have a World Cup winner in our squad after this competition, so we are supporting Argentina to go as far as possible.

Di Maria did well for us before the break and continues to show his importance to his national team, but we expect better performances from Paredes when he returns to the club.

The second half of the season will be very important to him and he must show he can deliver what we need before we make his move permanent, otherwise, we will send him back to PSG after his loan spell ends.