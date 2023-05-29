Di Maria and Rabiot receive mediocre grades in their last Allianz Stadium appearance

On Sunday night, several Juventus players made their last appearances at the Allianz Stadium with summer exits looming on the horizon.

As we reported yesterday, Angel Di Maria, Adrien Rabiot and Leandro Paredes will definitely leave the club at the end of the season.

Sadly, none of them managed to make a positive impact on the last hurrah at home, as the Bianconeri suffered a 0-1 defeat to Milan.

After the match, the major Italian news outlets delivered their ratings, with Di Maria receiving the lowest grade (5/10), just like Federico Chiesa, Arkadiusz Milik and Paredes. For his part, Rabiot’s notes varied between 5 and 5.5.

On the other hand, Moise Kean received the highest notes (6.5) following a positive first-half display where he managed to create chances for his teammates.

Wojciech Szczesny wasn’t too far behind, as his brilliant save on Alexis Saelemaekers prevented a second goal for Milan.

Here are all the ratings as published by ilBianconero:

Tuttosport – Szczesny (6), Gatti (5), Bremer (5.5), Danilo (6), Cuadrado (5.5), Locatelli (5.5), Rabiot (5), Kostic (5.5), Di Maria (5), Kean (6.5), Chiesa (5.5), Paredes (5), Milik (5.5), Iling (6), Allegri (5)

Corriere dello Sport – Szczesny (6.5), Gatti (5.5), Bremer (5.5), Danilo (6), Cuadrado (6), Locatelli (6), Rabiot (5.5), Kostic (5 ,5), Di Maria (5), Kean (6.5), Chiesa (5.5), Paredes (5.5), Milik (5.5), Iling (6), Allegri (5)

Gazzetta dello Sport – Szczesny (6), Gatti (5), Bremer (6), Danilo (6.5), Cuadrado (5.5), Locatelli (5.5), Rabiot (5.5), Kostic (5 ), Di Maria (5), Kean (6), Chiesa (5), Paredes (5), Milik (5), Iling (5,5), Allegri (5)