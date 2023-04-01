Rabiot
Di Maria and Rabiot, who is likely to remain at Juventus?

April 1, 2023 - 11:00 pm

Angel di Maria and Adrien Rabiot are two players Juventus wants to keep in Turin even though they will be out of a contract in the summer.

Both men have been key players for the club this season and Juve insists they have to stay and will do its best to get another season of commitment from them.

As things stand, the black and whites do not have the approval of both players to remain in Turin and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Bianconeri are more likely to keep Di Maria.

The Argentinian is in his first season at the club and has thoroughly enjoyed it, so he wants to spend another campaign with them.

Having come close to selling him in the summer, Rabiot might not want to remain in Turin beyond this season.

The midfielder is in the form of his life, but we probably left it too late to offer him a new deal.

This shows we probably did not want to keep him with us initially.

If Rabiot leaves, we can back one of our current midfielders to step up and fill the void he leaves behind at the Allianz Stadium.

