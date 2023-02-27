Di Maria could be reunited with Messi at MLS club

Inter Miami is desperate for a new superstar signing after Gonzalo Higuain left them.

The American franchise owned by David Beckham has been targeting some of Europe’s finest players to add to their ranks.

Calciomercato reveals they want Barcelona’s Sergio Busquet as well as PSG’s Lionel Messi.

But they are not the only European players on their radar, with the report claiming they also want to lure Angel di Maria to Miami.

Their goal is to reunite the in-form attacker with his fellow World Cup winner in the American top flight.

Messi is discussing a new deal with PSG and Busquet has yet to decide his future, while Juventus wants to keep Angel di Maria.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been one of our most important players recently and the Argentinian certainly should stay.

However, we must make a quick effort to keep him now that he seems on top of his game.

If he keeps getting in the news for the right reasons, he will soon receive an offer that would be too good to turn down.

It may not be from the MLS because other European clubs want to add him to their squad.