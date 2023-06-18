Di Maria could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami after leaving Juventus

Angel Di Maria is considering a move outside of Europe for his future, although he desires one final campaign on the continent before departing. While it was initially expected that he would remain at Juventus for another season, a poor end to the campaign led the club to decide against retaining him in their squad for the long term.

The Argentine attacker is now exploring options with other European clubs, but there appears to be limited interest in his services. As a result, he has been linked with a potential move to Major League Soccer (MLS). A report from Calciomercato suggests that Di Maria could join Inter Miami, a team in the MLS, alongside his compatriot Lionel Messi.

Messi, who recently rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, is the latest high-profile footballer to make a move to the American top flight. If the transfer to Inter Miami materialises for both players, the World Cup-winning friends could become teammates at the club.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria’s spell with us was not as successful as we would have expected and it is normal that the club has decided not to keep him.

He will get another team to trust him, but that might not be in Europe, which might force him to then move back to the Americas.

We need to find a replacement for him because he was a key player for us in the last campaign.