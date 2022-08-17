Di Maria could miss at least four Juventus matches

Angel di Maria handed Juventus a serious injury blow after coming off in his debut appearance for them with an abductor problem.

The Argentinian was in fine form as the Bianconeri beat Sassuolo 3-0 to open their season in style.

He scored one and set up another for Dusan Vlahovic as Juve overran their opponents.

That was a debut to remember, but he couldn’t finish the game and the club has now confirmed that he is injured.

Although it claims they would revisit his situation in 10 days, the former PSG man could be set to be on the sidelines for a while.

A report on Football Italia claims he could miss up to a month of action, which would be a major blow for Juve, who are already without Paul Pogba.

If he is out for up to 30 days, he would miss Juve’s matches against Sampdoria (August 22), Roma (August 27), Spezia (August 31), Fiorentina (September 3) and Salernitana (September 11).

The Bianconeri will pray for good news when he is evaluated again.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been such a good signing and his debut for us showed how good a player he is.

We need his influence in games because it is almost guaranteed to result in a goal.

Hopefully, he would be back in action sooner than we expect.