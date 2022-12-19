Di Maria emulates the achievement of Ronaldo “Il Fenomeno”

While Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé have once again cemented their spots amongst the greats with two astonishing performances, Angel Di Maria was arguably the surprise package of the World Cup final.

The Juventus winger earned the spot kick which resulted in Argentina’s opening goal, before scoring the second himself.

It was a truly vibrant display for as long as it lasted from the 34-year-old who missed a part of the tournament due to injury before making a timely return to the starting lineup, and helping his nation secure its third WC triumph.

But according to ilBianconero, Di Maria also achieved a remarkable personal feat which was only preceded by Ronaldo “Il Fenomeno”.

As the source explains, the winger became only the second player in history to score goals in the finals of the World Cup as well as the Copa America.

The former PSG man had scored the winner for the Albiceleste in the latest version of the Copa America final, which sealed a historic win over Brazil.

As for Ronaldo, he famously scored a brace in the 2002 World Cup final against Germany’s Oliver Kahn, guiding the Selecao towards their fifth title, but he had also put his name on the scoresheet in both the 1997 and 1999 Copa America finals.