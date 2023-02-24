Di Maria equals 22 year old record and other stats from Juventus win over Nantes

Juventus have now made it through to the Europa League last 16 after the amazing 3-0 win against Nantes and the club’s website has curated some stats from the game.
This will be Juve’s first appearance in the Europa League last 16 since 2014 and they now face German side Freiburg in the next round.
This is the 11th season on the trot that Juve has reached the final 16, nine times via the Champions League and twice via the Europa League.
Di Maria is the first Juventus player to score a hat trick on the road in Europe since Filippo Inzaghi did the same feat against Hamburg back in 2000.
Only Kevin De Bruyne, Lionel Messi and Ronaldo have scored more goals from outside the box than Di Maria, who has scored no less than 41 times from outside the penalty area.
Leonardo Bonucci made his 100th European appearance, 84 via the Champions League and 16 through the Europa League.
Juve’s first two goals against Nantes were the first time they scored a brace within the first 20 minutes since 2020 when they did the same against Barcelona.
Juve FC Says
Yesterday felt like a turning point for Juve and the above stats show how big the win actually was, albeit they were up against ten men for a large part of the match.
Hopefully, they can push on now and win the Europa League and add more silverware to our extensive collection.
