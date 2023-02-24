Di Maria equals 22 year old record and other stats from Juventus win over Nantes

Juventus have now made it through to the Europa League last 16 after the amazing 3-0 win against Nantes and the club’s website has curated some stats from the game.

This will be Juve’s first appearance in the Europa League last 16 since 2014 and they now face German side Freiburg in the next round.

This is the 11th season on the trot that Juve has reached the final 16, nine times via the Champions League and twice via the Europa League.

Di Maria is the first Juventus player to score a hat trick on the road in Europe since Filippo Inzaghi did the same feat against Hamburg back in 2000.