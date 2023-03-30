di maria world cup
Di Maria gives his approval for a new Juventus contract

March 30, 2023 - 1:30 pm

Angel di Maria has reportedly given his go-ahead to a new deal at Juventus.

The attacker has been at the club for just this season and has enjoyed his time in Turin.

As one of its key players, Di Maria is driving Juventus towards winning the Europa League crown and the attacker wants to stay.

Several clubs would be willing to take him away from the black and whites because he guarantees good performances.

However, Juve remained clear they want him to stay and a report on Football Italia has now revealed the attacker is ready to sign on the dotted line again.

Juve FC Says

This is one of the best news coming out from Juventus as we look to bolster our squad with the best men available.

Even if we want to rebuild the group at the end of this season, we will keep Di Maria because we trust him to deliver top performances for the group.

Hopefully, the club will hand him a deal that is appealing enough to get a positive response from the former PSG man.

For now, we expect him to maintain his level of performance in the next few games and help us end the campaign with a trophy.

