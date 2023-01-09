Di Maria gives his reaction to Juventus win against Udinese

Angel di Maria has reacted to Juventus’ win against Udinese and insists he is happy to be back amidst criticism from some of the club’s fans.

Di Maria has been injury-prone, but he is always a good contributor when he plays for the club and did well in the game against Udinese.

The Argentinian star has been criticized for getting injured often and some fans believe he was just using the club to stay fit for the World Cup and is not truly committed to them.

However, after the win, he wrote on Instagram:

“We won a complicated game, thanks to everyone’s great commitment. Happy to be back to play in our house and to feel good. Thanks for the affection received from our fans. And now let’s keep working.”

Juve FC Says

Although fans are not so happy with some of Di Maria’s actions, it is hard to fault his commitment when he is on the pitch and Max Allegri seems to enjoy working with him.

The Bianconeri gaffer wanted to have him in his squad and has been delighted with the player’s output so far.

We need to back him, considering he does not enjoy being injured all the time. For the months he will spend with us, we must support him to deliver his best performance.