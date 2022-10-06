Di Maria gives reaction to his own performance and beating Maccabi Haifa

Angel di Maria was Juventus’ star man in their 3-1 win against Maccabi Haifa. The attacker returned to the Bianconeri lineup and delivered three brilliant assists.

He was the difference between winning and losing, and his performance in the game delighted him.

The former PSG man would look to keep his fine form when he takes to the field for the Bianconeri again, but he was happy with how he performed in that game and admits delivering assists makes him happy.

He said via Football Italia:

“To win is the most important thing, we fought hard to change the result. I try to do my job, delivering assists is what makes me happy. Assists are more important than goals. I wanted to play like this and I am happy.”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is a key player for us, and one of the most important signings we made recently.

We can bank on him, but he needs to be more consistent with these performances.

If he delivers on a regular basis, we will win more matches, and more trophies will follow.

Hopefully, he will maintain the same good form in the reverse of this game.