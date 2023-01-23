Di Maria hints at possible Juventus stay beyond the current campaign

At the start of the season, recurring injuries hindered Angel Di Maria’s first months in Turin. However, the Argentine is proving himself to be the club’s main talisman now that he’s fit again.

Last night, the veteran was involved in all three Juventus goals in the thrilling 3-3 draw against Atalanta. He scored the first from the spot, set up the second with a deft flick and provided the assist for Danilo’s goal with a clever touch from the freekick.

Last summer, the 34- year-old insisted on signing a contract lasting for a single year, so many believe that he’ll wind up leaving the club at the end of the season, especially amidst the ongoing crisis.

Nonetheless, Di Maria says that his choices depend on his family, and that they’re all happy in Turin at the moment.

The former PSG man also reflects on the club’s tough position in the league standing following the 15-point deduction, while insisting that nothing is impossible at Juventus.

“It’s an important point. We put in a very good performance in spite of some mistakes,” said the World Cup winner in his post-match interview as reported by the club’s official website. “We do need to improve. It’s tough to find ourselves on 22 points out of the blue, but we have to keep working with the same mentality.

“The Champions League isn’t an impossible target because Juve have a winning mentality. Now we need to work hard and go on the chase for fourth, while staying strong with our supporters.