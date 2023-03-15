Di Maria in doubt for Freiburg-Juventus: Who would replace him?

Since the turn of the new year, newly-crowned world champion Angel Di Maria has cemented himself as the ultimate protagonist upfront at Juventus. The veteran has reserved his best displays for Europe, leading the club’s charge in the Europa League.

He eliminated Nantes by scoring a hattrick in France, and has put the team on right track to the quarter-finals by nodding home the solitary goal in the first leg against Freiburg.

But sadly for Max Allegri, he may have to do without his talisman in the second leg against the Germans.

The Argentine sustained a knock last Thursday that kept him out of last weekend’s encounter against Sampdoria. But while the manager was expecting to have his star back for the crucial second leg in Germany, his availability remains uncertain.

So who would replace Di Maria if he fails to recover in time for Thursday’s contest?

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, it will be a straight duel between two youngsters.

The first is Fabio Miretti who filled in for the former PSG man last Sunday and put up a decent display against the Blucerchiati.

The alternative is Matias Soulé who replaced Miretti in the second half and grabbed his first goal in Serie A. But the source believes that the Italian would be the favorite in Allegri’s book.

Juve FC say

While Miretti has slightly more experience on the big stage and can provide cover when required, the Argentine would be a more natural fit for the attacking midfielder role.