Di Maria injured in disastrous first half for Juventus in Haifa

Well, we still have 45 minutes to salvage what little hope remains of our European campaign, but thus far, the early signs are anything but encouraging.

Juventus entered their Champions League away encounter against Maccabi Haifa knowing that winning is the only option to maintain their qualifying hopes, but instead, they found themselves trailing early on, as Wojciech Szczesny failed to parry away a Omer Atzili’s header.

The same player returned to double the hosts’ lead with an unstoppable strike before the end of the first half.

And to make matters worse, Angel Di Maria left the pitch after sustaining a muscle injury. The Argentine held his hamstring after making a sprint, before asking for an immediate substitution. Arek Milik entered in his stead.

This happens to be the veteran’s third injury since joining Juventus in the summer, which is another worrying sign for the club.

Despite the bleak first half, let’s hope that we can somehow rescue the match after the break.