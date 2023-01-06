Di Maria injury update is good news for Juventus

Angel di Maria has handed Juventus a fitness boost after he trained with the rest of the group yesterday.

The Argentinian missed the Bianconeri’s first game of 2023 against Cremonese because he had an injury after an extended World Cup break.

Fans were not happy and Max Allegri insisted it was not a significant problem and it seems the attacker is now set to return ahead of schedule.

A report on Football Italia reveals he trained with the rest of the group yesterday as he steps up his recovery.

This means he could be fit for Juve’s next game back, but it does not guarantee his participation.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is one of our accomplished players and we can back the Argentinian to do a good job on the pitch when he is fully fit.

This is one reason Allegri will be keen to have him back in the group. Di Maria is an influential player, but it seems this will be his one and only season at the club if his fitness problems continue to plague him.

Hopefully, he will be back soon, but the most important thing is that other players can perform well and continue helping us to get the results we need.