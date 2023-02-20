Di Maria insists Juventus players believe in themselves ahead of important matches

Angel di Maria has discussed Juventus’s recent form as they prepared for key games against Nantes and Torino, among others.

The Bianconeri have hit form in the league, but they will be eliminated from the Europa League if they cannot beat Nantes on Thursday.

Considering how poorly they did in the first leg to allow the Ligue 1 side to leave Turin with a draw, not every fan is confident in what the black and whites can deliver.

Speaking about their upcoming challenges, Di Maria says they have faith in what they can do.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“The important thing was to win, to win gives us confidence for what awaits us. Today’s victory is important to continue score points and prepare for the next important game. We are a strong and large club. We are trying to do the best we can in the league, we play it in the Europa League, we are one step away from the Italian Cup final. We have two important games with Inter and many chances to pass. Nantes? We have faith. We want to play a great game and give fans joy”.

Juve FC Says

We need the players to start winning games as much as possible, especially in Europe, where we have had a bad season.

One way the players can prove they have genuinely turned the corner is to beat Nantes and progress in the Europa League.

It will not be easy, but we have a better squad and should get the job done in France.