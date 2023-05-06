Di Maria is considering other opportunities available to him

Juventus and Angel di Maria have been in talks over an extension to his contract beyond the current campaign.

The attacker has been a key player for the Black and Whites in this second half of the term and could lead them to win the Europa League.

Many clubs have watched him impress in recent weeks and believe he is of the right quality and experience to play for their side.

However, the Argentinian and his family have settled well in Italy and he is not so keen to move, which gives Juve an advantage.

The Bianconeri have struggled on and off the field in recent weeks, which has made it hard for them to cement a place in the top four.

Considering these uncertainties, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Di Maria is now considering offers from outside.

His priority is to remain at Juve, but he is not closing the door to other opportunities that may arrive for him.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is a key player for us and we must keep him in the group beyond this campaign.

The attacker has been one of the country’s finest players and does not play like he is at the end of his career.

If we lose him, another top European club will add him to their squad, so we must keep the ex-Benfica man in Turin.