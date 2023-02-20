Di Maria is finally starting to win over the Juventus fans

Angel di Maria has emerged as one of the key men at Juventus after moving to the club in the last summer transfer window.

The Argentinian starred for his country at the World Cup, but prior to that competition, he struggled to stay fit or play enough games to help his side.

The former Manchester United man has had a better 2023 and a report on Football Italia reveals he is now winning over the Bianconeri fan base.

The report reveals after the attacker scored a goal in the win against Spezia, fans praised him on social media and acknowledged that he has become one of the key men at the club in the last few weeks.

Juve FC Says

Everyone knows Di Maria is a quality player who can deliver for us on his day, but he struggled to stay fit and adapt to our style of play during his first months at the Allianz Stadium.

In the last few matches, we are beginning to see the version of Di Maria whom we added to our squad.

As the fans support him more, hopefully, the Argentinian will also continue to do better for us.

But he would also need the players around him to play well before he can hit top form.